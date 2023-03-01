MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MATX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Matson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Matson by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 650 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $66.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $58.06 and a one year high of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Matson had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MATX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Articles

