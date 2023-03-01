MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,186 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,610,000 after buying an additional 155,068 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,969,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,147,000 after purchasing an additional 715,217 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,592,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,689,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,127,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 958,082 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after purchasing an additional 957,438 shares during the period.
SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance
SEAS stock opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.62. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 2.01.
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $997,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,122. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
