MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,878 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the third quarter worth $204,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the second quarter valued at $4,145,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $45.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.52.

In other National Vision news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EYE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on National Vision to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

