MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,513 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 9.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 59.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after purchasing an additional 342,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 39,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $1,361,393.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 227,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,864,001.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,157 shares of company stock worth $6,233,428 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOCN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.54.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

