MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 367 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,710,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,191,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,346,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,754,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,053,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get ESAB alerts:

Insider Activity at ESAB

In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $93,032.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,418.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $89,783.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,393.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $93,032.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,729 shares of company stock worth $596,645 in the last quarter.

ESAB Stock Up 0.5 %

ESAB Dividend Announcement

ESAB opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ESAB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

ESAB Profile

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.