MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 545 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth about $245,927,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth about $85,709,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,726,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark cut MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average is $22.49. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $39.69.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 4th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

