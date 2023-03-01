MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,839 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Duolingo by 6.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at $3,004,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Duolingo by 33.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $845,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $583,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $90.79 on Wednesday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $113.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average of $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.39 and a beta of 0.09.

In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 31,530 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.75 per share, with a total value of $2,293,807.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,393,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,872,978.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $47,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,731,605.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 31,530 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.75 per share, with a total value of $2,293,807.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,393,443 shares in the company, valued at $246,872,978.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 208,082 shares of company stock valued at $15,005,337 and sold 35,393 shares valued at $2,964,931. Company insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Duolingo from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Duolingo from $119.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.44.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

