Michael Clay Majors Sells 16,000 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 16,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total value of $1,939,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,868.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Globe Life Price Performance

NYSE GL opened at $121.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $123.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,265,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,227 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Globe Life by 41,273.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,190,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,429 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,989,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Globe Life by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after acquiring an additional 508,064 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.57.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Stories

