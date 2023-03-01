Michael P. Kouzelos Sells 47,125 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $2,414,213.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,035,143.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
CBIZ Stock Performance
NYSE CBZ opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average of $46.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $51.85.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. CBIZ’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of CBIZ
CBIZ Company Profile
CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.
