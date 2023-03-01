Michelle Oroschakoff Sells 4,809 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $249.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.65 and a twelve month high of $271.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.33 and a 200-day moving average of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Natixis bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,456,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,723,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2,927.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 34,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,493,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPLA. UBS Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.