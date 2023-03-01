MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Position Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Wealth bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at $1,700,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth about $1,601,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 18.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 19.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

MSTR stock opened at $262.27 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $132.56 and a 1-year high of $522.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.22 and its 200-day moving average is $223.43.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($21.04). The business had revenue of $132.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.01 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 294.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($8.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $8,002,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

