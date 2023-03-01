Mondi (LON:MNDI) Given New GBX 1,606 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mondi (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,823 ($22.00) to GBX 1,606 ($19.38) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mondi Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of LON:MNDI opened at GBX 1,428.50 ($17.24) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 649.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mondi has a 1 year low of GBX 1,233.50 ($14.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,719 ($20.74). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,478.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,481.21.

Mondi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of €0.48 ($0.51) per share. This is a boost from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,837.21%.

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

