National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,904,000 after buying an additional 299,737 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 7,218.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after buying an additional 255,041 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at about $7,169,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 271.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 117,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 154.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 157,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after buying an additional 95,768 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at National Health Investors

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.60 per share, with a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

National Health Investors Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.35. The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $67.16.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 244.90%.

National Health Investors Profile

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

