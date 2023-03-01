NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CEO Eugene James Bredow Sells 2,000 Shares

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total value of $10,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,443,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Eugene James Bredow also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 27th, Eugene James Bredow sold 1,300 shares of NVR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,155.00, for a total value of $6,701,500.00.
NVR Stock Performance
NYSE:NVR opened at $5,173.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.64. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,500.00. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4,969.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,527.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $683,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its position in NVR by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.
