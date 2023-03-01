NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CEO Eugene James Bredow Sells 2,000 Shares

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total value of $10,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,443,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eugene James Bredow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Eugene James Bredow sold 1,300 shares of NVR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,155.00, for a total value of $6,701,500.00.

NYSE:NVR opened at $5,173.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.64. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,500.00. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4,969.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,527.24.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $89.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $683,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its position in NVR by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

