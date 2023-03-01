NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CEO Sells $6,701,500.00 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,155.00, for a total value of $6,701,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,541,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eugene James Bredow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NVR alerts:

On Friday, February 24th, Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total value of $10,260,000.00.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,173.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,969.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,527.24. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,500.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $89.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in NVR by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in NVR by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in NVR by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.