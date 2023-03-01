NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CEO Sells $6,701,500.00 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVRGet Rating) CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,155.00, for a total value of $6,701,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,541,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eugene James Bredow also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 24th, Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total value of $10,260,000.00.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,173.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,969.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,527.24. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,500.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NVR (NYSE:NVRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $89.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in NVR by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in NVR by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in NVR by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

