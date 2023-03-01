Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDOGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ocado Group to an underweight rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.03) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ocado Group to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 800 ($9.65) to GBX 560 ($6.76) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 830.20 ($10.02).

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 539.20 ($6.51) on Tuesday. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,360.50 ($16.42). The firm has a market cap of £4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,137.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 676.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 652.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

