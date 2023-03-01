OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Position Boosted by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 39.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.99.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.72%. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.4141 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.15%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

