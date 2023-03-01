Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSBC. River Oaks Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 396,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 95,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 133.3% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OSBC opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $738.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.12. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

OSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.