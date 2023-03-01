Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OR. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $14.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.00%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

