Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PLTR. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.77.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of PLTR opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 993,960 shares of company stock worth $7,452,887 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,931,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,219,000 after buying an additional 4,224,476 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 48,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 2,749,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,654,000 after buying an additional 556,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.