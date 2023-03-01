Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Rotork (LON:ROR)

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.22) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.22) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rotork to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.10) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 320 ($3.86) to GBX 330 ($3.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 350 ($4.22).

Shares of ROR stock opened at GBX 324.20 ($3.91) on Tuesday. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 225.20 ($2.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 342.80 ($4.14). The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 324.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 284.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,599.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

