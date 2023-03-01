Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 747 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,780,000 after buying an additional 99,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,891,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,553,000 after acquiring an additional 44,461 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,473,000 after acquiring an additional 259,907 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,628,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,523,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,540,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,588,000 after purchasing an additional 467,413 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DTM stock opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.78 and a 200-day moving average of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $61.12.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 40.22%. The business had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

About DT Midstream



DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

