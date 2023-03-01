Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in RBC Bearings by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 54,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth about $619,000.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of ROLL opened at $233.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.33 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $264.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBC Bearings Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

