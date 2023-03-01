Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FND. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND opened at $91.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.87 and a 200 day moving average of $79.75. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.82.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.