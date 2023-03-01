Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 586 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,419 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in SouthState were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SouthState by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,435,000 after buying an additional 220,760 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 30.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after buying an additional 955,920 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SouthState by 22,183.6% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SouthState by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,487,000 after purchasing an additional 183,939 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $80.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.81. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $72.25 and a 1 year high of $91.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.26 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 29.01%. SouthState’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.35%.

In other SouthState news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 55,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SouthState news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total value of $719,028.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 34,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,536 shares of company stock worth $5,900,024 in the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

