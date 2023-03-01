Pictet Asset Management SA Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 196,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,369,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 581,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,908,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $101.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,666 shares of company stock worth $669,811 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.