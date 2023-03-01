Pictet Asset Management SA Has $446,000 Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Penumbra by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,300,000 after acquiring an additional 90,749 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 972,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,117,000 after acquiring an additional 113,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Penumbra by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,740,000 after acquiring an additional 14,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,650,000 after acquiring an additional 23,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 20,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEN opened at $259.99 on Wednesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.86 and a 1-year high of $274.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $221.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.42.

In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 445,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,526,915.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 445,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,526,915.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,787,990. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

