Pictet Asset Management SA Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,468,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,001,600,000 after buying an additional 4,261,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 139.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,259,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,675,000 after buying an additional 1,901,100 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 146.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,869,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,537 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 61.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,813,799 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,892,000 after acquiring an additional 688,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $19,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

RRC opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $37.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

Range Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.