Pictet Asset Management SA Has $479,000 Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Chart Industries by 212.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GTLS opened at $133.50 on Wednesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.68 and a 52-week high of $242.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 234.21 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.73.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.60.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

