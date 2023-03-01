Pictet Asset Management SA Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,261 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 14.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 256,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 32,122 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 305,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 133.3% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 45.5% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $231.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.03%. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGI. CIBC upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

