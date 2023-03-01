Pictet Asset Management SA Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

ALEX opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Alexander & Baldwin Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 244.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALEX. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

