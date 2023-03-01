Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Unum Group by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Price Performance

NYSE UNM opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.13. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Unum Group’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.88.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

See Also

