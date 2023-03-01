Pictet Asset Management SA Lowers Stock Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,859 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth $6,652,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at $4,208,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.5% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 52,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at about $123,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.88. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $30.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.39. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

