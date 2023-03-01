Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,727 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 215.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 882,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,658,000 after purchasing an additional 603,140 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 131.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 240,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 136,840 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 246.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 376,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 278.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFIN. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $48.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.58. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.75.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 41.53% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.44 per share, for a total transaction of $182,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox bought 5,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.44 per share, with a total value of $182,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 3,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 905,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,817,190.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $398,200 over the last ninety days. 4.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Featured Stories

