Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 902 Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its stake in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Centerspace by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 35.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 19.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Centerspace by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers International Group reduced their target price on shares of Centerspace to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Compass Point cut shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of CSR opened at $62.61 on Wednesday. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $57.03 and a 52-week high of $108.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.42. The stock has a market cap of $941.03 million, a PE ratio of -46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently -214.70%.

Centerspace operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

