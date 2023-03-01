Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Post were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Post by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Post by 545.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 27,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

Post Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $89.96 on Wednesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $98.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.66. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.50. Post had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Post’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

POST has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

Post Profile

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.