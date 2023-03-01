PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Director Sells $2,239,189.68 in Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,239,189.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,202.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

PCH opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average of $45.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.16. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $253.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Institutional Trading of PotlatchDeltic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

