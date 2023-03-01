Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Primerica were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.5% during the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 4.1% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRI shares. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair downgraded Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

Primerica Price Performance

NYSE:PRI opened at $191.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.24. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $195.07.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $686.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. Primerica had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.87%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $375.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $614,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

See Also

