Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,990 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Saban Cheryl grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $3,453,119 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2 %

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Shares of GOOG opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.59. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $144.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.