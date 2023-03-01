Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,241 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $442,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RXRX shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of RXRX opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of -0.32. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $14.18.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,145.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,210 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $335,634.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,901.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,145.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 581,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,440,853 and have sold 160,506 shares valued at $1,340,225. Company insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

