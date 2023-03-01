RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,950 at Barclays

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 2,750 ($33.18) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 2,400 ($28.96) to GBX 2,600 ($31.37) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

RHI Magnesita Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of LON RHIM opened at GBX 2,646.29 ($31.93) on Tuesday. RHI Magnesita has a twelve month low of GBX 1,557 ($18.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,804 ($33.84). The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 584.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,506.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,131.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.49.

RHI Magnesita Increases Dividend

About RHI Magnesita

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a €1.10 ($1.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,190.05%.

(Get Rating)

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.