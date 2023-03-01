RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,950 at Barclays

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 2,750 ($33.18) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 2,400 ($28.96) to GBX 2,600 ($31.37) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday.
RHI Magnesita Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of LON RHIM opened at GBX 2,646.29 ($31.93) on Tuesday. RHI Magnesita has a twelve month low of GBX 1,557 ($18.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,804 ($33.84). The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 584.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,506.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,131.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.49.
RHI Magnesita Increases Dividend
About RHI Magnesita
RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.
