RHI Magnesita’s (RHIM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 2,955 ($35.66) price objective on the stock.

RHIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 2,750 ($33.18) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 2,400 ($28.96) to GBX 2,600 ($31.37) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

RHI Magnesita Stock Performance

Shares of LON RHIM opened at GBX 2,646.29 ($31.93) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 584.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,506.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,131.71. RHI Magnesita has a 12 month low of GBX 1,557 ($18.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,804 ($33.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.49.

RHI Magnesita Increases Dividend

About RHI Magnesita

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a €1.10 ($1.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.50. RHI Magnesita’s payout ratio is 3,190.05%.

(Get Rating)

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.