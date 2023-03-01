RHI Magnesita’s (RHIM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 2,955 ($35.66) price objective on the stock.
RHIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 2,750 ($33.18) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 2,400 ($28.96) to GBX 2,600 ($31.37) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday.
RHI Magnesita Stock Performance
Shares of LON RHIM opened at GBX 2,646.29 ($31.93) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 584.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,506.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,131.71. RHI Magnesita has a 12 month low of GBX 1,557 ($18.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,804 ($33.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.49.
RHI Magnesita Increases Dividend
About RHI Magnesita
RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.
