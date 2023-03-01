Richard G. Kyle Sells 24,841 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,135,580.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timken Trading Down 0.4 %

TKR stock opened at $85.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.65. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth $35,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

