Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,380 ($64.92) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 6,700 ($80.85) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,200 ($74.82) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,200 ($86.88) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.82) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,500 ($90.50) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,129.23 ($73.96).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,953 ($71.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.56, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.70. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,406 ($77.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,037.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,401.62.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a GBX 185.35 ($2.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,847.18%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,922 ($71.46), for a total value of £128,329.74 ($154,856.69). In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.23), for a total value of £276,544.44 ($333,708.75). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,922 ($71.46), for a total transaction of £128,329.74 ($154,856.69). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,135 shares of company stock valued at $40,511,950. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

