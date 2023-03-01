Robert J. Small Sells 4,439 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Small sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.22, for a total value of $3,281,397.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,578,332.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG opened at $743.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $692.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $627.48. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $768.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $761.15.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

