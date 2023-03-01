Roble Belko & Company Inc Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,521,000 after acquiring an additional 27,045,038 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,736.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986,989 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,189 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,863.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,524,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,966.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,818,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,101,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $3,453,119. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.12 and a 200-day moving average of $98.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.