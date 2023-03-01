Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 144.94 ($1.75) on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

In related news, insider Panos Kakoullis acquired 8,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £11,615.95 ($14,017.07).

