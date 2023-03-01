Rotork (LON:ROR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.22) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rotork to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.10) price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 320 ($3.86) to GBX 330 ($3.98) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 350 ($4.22).

ROR opened at GBX 325.20 ($3.92) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,602.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. Rotork has a 12 month low of GBX 225.20 ($2.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 342.80 ($4.14). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 324.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 284.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a GBX 4.30 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,666.67%.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

