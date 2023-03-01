Rotork’s (ROR) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 350 ($4.22) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.22) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rotork to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.10) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 320 ($3.86) to GBX 330 ($3.98) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rotork currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 350 ($4.22).

Rotork stock opened at GBX 325.20 ($3.92) on Tuesday. Rotork has a twelve month low of GBX 225.20 ($2.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 342.80 ($4.14). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 324.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 284.82. The company has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,602.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a GBX 4.30 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.40. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,666.67%.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

