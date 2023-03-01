Royal Bank of Canada Boosts RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Price Target to GBX 2,600

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,400 ($28.96) to GBX 2,600 ($31.37) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,100 ($37.41) to GBX 2,750 ($33.18) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
RHI Magnesita Stock Performance
RHIM stock opened at GBX 2,646.29 ($31.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,506.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,131.71. RHI Magnesita has a 52 week low of GBX 1,557 ($18.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,804 ($33.84). The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 584.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.97.
RHI Magnesita Increases Dividend
About RHI Magnesita
RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.
