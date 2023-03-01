Royal Bank of Canada Boosts RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Price Target to GBX 2,600

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,400 ($28.96) to GBX 2,600 ($31.37) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,100 ($37.41) to GBX 2,750 ($33.18) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

RHIM stock opened at GBX 2,646.29 ($31.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,506.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,131.71. RHI Magnesita has a 52 week low of GBX 1,557 ($18.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,804 ($33.84). The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 584.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a €1.10 ($1.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. RHI Magnesita’s payout ratio is currently 3,190.05%.

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

